Sunny & Cooler Today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Look for mostly sunny skies and pleasantly cool temperatures across the region for your Sunday. Brisk winds out of the northwest means a cooler range of temperatures, with highs reaching the 40′s. to lower to middle 50′s. We’ll see warm sunshine to start the work week, with southerly winds becoming blustery during the day. Highs should range from the 60′s north, to near the 70 degree mark in our southern counties. Because of the warm temperatures, low humidity, strong winds and dry conditions, a FIRE WEATHER WATCH for extreme fire danger will be in effect from noon until 7 PM Monday. The rest of the week looks to be fairly quiet and uneventful, with a mix of clouds and sunshine through Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 52°. NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 37°. Wind: Bec. S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Warm sunshine and blustery winds. High: 69°. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

