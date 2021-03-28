Advertisement

That Cleaning Couple

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

You don’t often meet people who “LOVE TO CLEAN”! That’s the story for Eric & Renee Head--now in business as That Cleaning Couple in the Quad Cities. They actually launched their biz one year ago at the beginning of the pandemic. Renee had been working for another cleaning company while her husband had been pressing for them to branch out and start their own cleaning company where the slogan is, “We don’t cut corners, we clean ‘em!”

That Cleaning Couple uses only professional-grade products that the average person cannot obtain at retail. Their specialty is cleaning hard-water stains that are resistant and hard-to-clean.

CONTACT INFO: Email: thatcleaningcoupleqc@gmail.com / Phone: 563-232-9110 / FACEBOOK

