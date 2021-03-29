Advertisement

Bidens pay tribute at Vietnam Veterans Memorial

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid tribute Monday at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to mark the 48th anniversary of the departure of the last U.S. combat troops from the war zone.

March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which commemorates the date in 1973 when the U.S. Military Assistance Command in Vietnam was disestablished.

The Bidens made an unannounced trip and walked alongside one of the memorial’s famed long black granite walls, polished to a high finish and etched with the names of more than 58,000 Americans who died in the war.

The couple laid a bouquet of flowers and stood in silence. The president then traced the name of Dennis F. Shine, according to the White House.

It was not immediately clear why the president chose Shine, a 21-year-old Massachusetts man who was killed in Vietnam in 1969.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daiquiri Factory set to open 2nd location this Summer
Daiquiri Factory set to open 2nd location this Summer
There is a heavy police presence in the Davenport historic district.
Davenport Police investigate shots fired on Marquette St.
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
AMBER ALERT: Dolton Braiden Waters
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 8-month-old Dolton boy found

Latest News

A statement of facts document presented to the United States District Court in the case against...
Capitol riot suspect wore ‘I Was There’ shirt when arrested
Vaccine
More than a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up
CDC director feels 'impending doom' amid recent COVD spike
Trial review board raises concerns about AstraZeneca vaccine data.
Canada pauses AstraZeneca vaccine for under 55