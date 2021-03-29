Blustery Winds and Warm Temperatures This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- A WIND ADVISORY and a RED FLAG WARNING for extreme fire conditions will both remain in effect through 8 PM for the entire TV6 viewing area.

Red Flag Warning until 8 PM (KWQC)

Unseasonably warm temperatures, low humidity, dry conditions and very strong wind gusts up to 50 mph could lead to fast moving grass fires, which can quickly get out of control. Any outdoor burning should definitely be postponed due to extreme fire danger today. We’ll see sunny, blustery and warm weather today, with highs in the 60′s to near 70 degrees. A front moving through the region early Tuesday will bring a slight chance for light rain (mainly east), and allow temperatures to fall during the day. The rest of the week should be fairly quiet. Expect cool temperatures midweek, then we’re back in the 60′s by Friday.

Extreme Fire Danger Today. Red Flag Warning & Wind Advisory in effect (KWQC)

TODAY: Warm sunshine and blustery winds. High: 69°. Wind: S 20-30+ mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 46°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 58° and falling. NW 10-20+ mph.

