Clinton Police Department names new deputy chief

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Clinton Police Department have announced its new deputy chief.

Police Chief Gyrion with the department announced new Deputy Chief James Ballauer started on Monday, March 22.

“Ballauer is a native of Chicago, Illinois, where he graduated from St. Rita High School in 1993,” officials said in a Facebook post. “He went on to get his BS in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration from Western Illinois University, graduating in 1997.”

Ballauer said he hopes to make long-lasting relationships with the citizens in Clinton and those he works with.

“What led me to Clinton was honestly the opportunity to be able to connect with people on a personal level, where although it’s a smaller scale than in my previous position. The opportunity to make a larger impact on the community presents itself more frequently. I have the hope to make long-lasting relationships with the citizens, as well as the officers I will work with. And the Chicken George is the icing on the cake.”

In 1998, DC Ballauer joined the Chicago Police Department, working in both the Patrol and Public Housing sections. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2005, where he was assigned to patrol and the Targeted Response Unit and Mobile Strike Force Unit. He led a team of officers assigned to high-crime areas in the city, focusing on gang suppression. During this time, DC Ballauer also enrolled at Lewis University, where he earned a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice in 2007. In 2012 he was assigned to the Bureau of Organized Crime, where he led a Gang Enforcement Team assigned to the Englewood District on the South Side. DC Ballauer was promoted to Lieutenant in 2016. He worked as a Watch Commander and then oversaw the Tactical Unit of the 009th District on the near south side. He received the Superintendent’s Award of Valor in 2012. Before coming to Clinton, his last assignment was the Commanding Officer of Recruit Training and Firearms Section of the Education and Training Division.

For 16 years, DC Ballauer also worked security for the Chicago White Sox. He worked major events such as the 2003 All-Star game and the 2005 World Series played at the White Sox’s home field. “I was in the tunnel where the ball flew over when Paul Konerko hit the grand slam during the series.” During the 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series parade, DC Ballauer was assigned to Cubs Manager Joe Maddon’s bus security detail.

DC Ballauer’s family consists of his 17-year-old daughter, who is attending the University of Iowa in the fall, 18-year-old stepdaughter, attending Duquesne University, and a 13-year-old stepson. His wife, Tiffany, is currently a 26-year member of the Chicago Police Department and will be retiring next spring.

