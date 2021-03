NELSON, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a mobile home fire in Nelson on Sunday.

According to the Rock Falls Fire Dept., the call came in at approximately 7:15 p.m. for a fire on Fall Road. Multiple departments assisted.

The fire has been extinguished. The cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Updates to come.

