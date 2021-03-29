Advertisement

Davenport Main Street Public Library: Renovations Complete

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Davenport Public Library reopened the Main Street location on Monday, March 22. This location has undergone an extensive renovation. Jake Eastburn broadcasts live from the new children’s section---complete with fun shelving and seating---and interviews Brittany Peacock, DPL Supervisor & Community Outreach, about the unveiling of the new space and ongoing COVID mitigations.

Other changes include self-checkout computers that are located throughout the first floor and additional public computers for those needing internet access. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday - Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Davenport Public Library / 321 N. Main Street / Davenport, IA / 563-326-7832

