Advertisement

Judge orders 3 to trial in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her...
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Lansing, Mich.(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Three men have been ordered to stand trial in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her coronavirus restrictions.

Jackson County District Court Judge Michael Klaeren on Monday ruled there was enough evidence and bound over Paul Bellar, Joe Morrison and Pete Musico to circuit court.

They are accused of aiding six other men who are charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer.

Five more people are also charged in state courts.

The FBI in October said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer by anti-government extremists upset over her coronavirus restrictions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daiquiri Factory set to open 2nd location this Summer
Daiquiri Factory set to open 2nd location this Summer
There is a heavy police presence in the Davenport historic district.
Davenport Police investigate shots fired on Marquette St.
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
AMBER ALERT: Dolton Braiden Waters
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 8-month-old Dolton boy found
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works

Latest News

The Rock Island Arsenal will be hosting a Round-Up Day for delivery drivers on Friday, April 2....
Rock Island Arsenal to host Round-Up Day for local delivery drivers
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
Officials with the sheriff’s office say 39-year-old Linda A. Coleman was arrested following a...
Officials: Meth found following traffic stop in Henderson County, woman arrested
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Former officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death gets underway