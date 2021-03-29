Lessons Learned from Pandemic Parenting: Part 2

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Matt Martenson, Licensed Mental Health Counselor & owner of QC Counselor in Davenport, joins QCL over Zoom to reflect with Jake Eastburn about what parents and the family unit have learned during the past year. Even though we’ve been missing time spent with older or more distant family members, most of us have been able to spend more time than ever with our nuclear families! This is the second installment of the discussion of the topic on Quad Cities Live. You can obtain Part 1 of this interview HERE.

Martenson stresses that we’ve had some interesting and positive opportunities. He also points out that clients have experienced a renewed sense of priorities and forced us to slow down. Watch the segment to learn more and take in some really good information/insight from the therapist.

QC Counselor / 2028 East 38th Street, Suites 3-5 / Davenport, IA / 563-424-2016 / Gethelp@qccounselor.com / QC Counselor: Facebook

