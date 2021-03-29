Advertisement

Man wanted on domestic battery charges in Galesburg

Police say they are looking for 56-year-old Christopher S. Wall of Galesburg. Police say he is wanted for failing to appear on domestic battery charges.(galesburg police department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are looking for a wanted suspect in Galesburg and they are asking for help from the community in locating him.

Police say they are looking for 56-year-old Christopher S. Wall of Galesburg. Police say he is wanted for failing to appear on domestic battery charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.

Posted by Galesburg, IL Police Department on Friday, March 26, 2021

