More IL essential workers are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - As of March 29, 2021 food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be able to register to get a vaccine.

This action comes as more vaccines are allocated for the state.

The previous week, higher education staff, government workers and media were added to the list of eligible people.

Wednesday Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker got vaccinated with the J&J vaccine.

In 2 weeks Illinois will expand vaccine eligibility to all adults on April 12th, 2021.

Pritzker is encouraging Illinoisans to get the vaccine when it becomes available to them.

”I am deeply, deeply grateful for so many of our residents embracing this life-saving protection. But I also want Illinoisans to know, especially those who may not feel confident enough to get vaccinated, that I am not asking you to do anything that I wouldn’t do myself,” said Pritzker.

Individuals who do not have access to online services or need assistance navigating online services to make an appointment can call the toll-free Vaccine Appointment Call Center, 833-521-1284.

