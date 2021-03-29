Advertisement

Mt. Pleasant man arrested on drug, weapons charges

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man after they found a loaded pistol and drugs in his vehicle.

On March 27 just before 12 a.m., a deputy with the sheriff’s office pulled over a driver for a traffic violation at US Highway 34 and DMC Highway 34 in Danville, Iowa.

Officials say during the traffic stop, marijuana and a loaded pistol were taken from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle according to officials was 32-year-old Airelle Cordero Antonio Young, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

Young was taken into custody and is being charged with possession of a controlled substance and carrying weapons.

Young was then taken to the Des Moines County Jail with a $3000 bond.

