Amy Loving, Director of Education at Nahant Marsh Education Center, joins QCL over Zoom to talk about the mission of the wetland complex/preserve and the upcoming programs. Nahant Marsh is a 305-acre wetland preserve in Southwest Davenport which is a great place to explore nature by using their trails and participating in programs and workshops. The education center’s vision is to foster wonder, appreciation, and stewardship of the natural world.

Summer camps will be starting in June and will continue through August. There are various types of camps to consider. Another workshop example discussed is “Wild Woodworking” coming up on March 30 at 6 p.m. There will be other “Wild Woodworking” workshops happening throughout the season including April 20 at 6 p.m. See the calendar of events for more options.

Nahant Marsh Education Center / 4220 Wapello Avenue / Davenport, IA 52802 / 563.336.3370 / FACEBOOK PAGE

