Officials: Meth found following traffic stop in Henderson County, woman arrested

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A woman from Denmark, Iowa was arrested in Henderson County over the weekend.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say 39-year-old Linda A. Coleman was arrested following a traffic stop at Smith Street and Old 34 in the Village of Gulfport.

Coleman was pulled over for a loud exhaust according to officials.

After a check, officials say her status returned to have a valid Mercer County warrant for theft and after a search of the vehicle officials say they found methamphetamine.

Coleman was taken to the Henderson County Jail where she was processed for the methamphetamine charge and the Mercer County warrant.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.