Officials: Meth found following traffic stop in Henderson County, woman arrested

Officials with the sheriff’s office say 39-year-old Linda A. Coleman was arrested following a...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A woman from Denmark, Iowa was arrested in Henderson County over the weekend.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say 39-year-old Linda A. Coleman was arrested following a traffic stop at Smith Street and Old 34 in the Village of Gulfport.

Coleman was pulled over for a loud exhaust according to officials.

After a check, officials say her status returned to have a valid Mercer County warrant for theft and after a search of the vehicle officials say they found methamphetamine.

Coleman was taken to the Henderson County Jail where she was processed for the methamphetamine charge and the Mercer County warrant.

