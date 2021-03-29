Outdoors industry faces inventory setbacks heading into warmer weather months

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Outdoor show organizer Chad Kinsey said this weekend’s show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds was much smaller than originally planned, as businesses continue to struggle with inventory issues.

“Lot of these vendors in here haven’t done a show for over a year and so there just kind of getting out and are just kind of skeptical on what to expect,” Kinsey said, “We had a lot of late-minute cancellations, inventory shortage, they call you and a couple of days before the show they never got enough inventory to do it.”

Davenport Boat Inc. was still able to make it to this year’s show but is struggling with keeping things in stock.

“Continuing on from last year we sell everything we have we have no used boats left, we have three or four lunds left and johnboats left,” Davenport Boat Inc.’s Cindy Nettleton said, “We have to order boats now for 2022 so anyone that comes in now and wants a boat, we take an order, it’ll go in anytime from now until June and it won’t get here until Fall.”

She said before the pandemic that ordering would take a fraction of the time.

“We’d have like ten or twelve of them (boats) on hand and you could pretty much get what you wanted and if we had to order it it’d be like 6-8 weeks at the most,” Nettleton said.

And while the industry has a long way to go, Kinsey’s happy to have his show back and to see businesses work their way towards recovery.

“Covid got stuff screwed up from the beginning and it just has never gotten back to where it needs to be,” Kinsey said, “Hopefully we can just keep moving forward and just get more and more responsive and more and more people coming out and once they feel comfortable coming out then we can get things back to normal.”

