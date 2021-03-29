Police: Burlington man arrested for pointing gun at others during party

DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man has been arrested after police say he pulled a gun on individuals at a party.

On March 6 just before 9:30 p.m., deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 400 block of Plains Street in Middletown for the incident.

Detectives with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident, and say 18-year-old Riggin Michael Simpson, of Burlington, Iowa was the suspect who had pointed the gun at individuals at the party.

On March 25, just after 2:30 p.m., Simpson was placed under arrest. He is being charged with 1st-degree harassment and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

Simpson was taken to the Des Moines County Jail with a $10,000 bond.

