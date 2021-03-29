Police: East Galesburg woman wanted for violating pre-trial release

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Law enforcement in Galesburg needs help from the community in locating a woman who is wanted by police.

Police say they are looking for 33-year-old Ashlee M. Gray, of East Galesburg. Police say she is wanted for violating a pre-trial release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.

The Galesburg Police Department would like the assistance of our community in locating the following persons wanted on... Posted by Galesburg, IL Police Department on Friday, March 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.