Advertisement

Police: Maryland man fatally shot 4 before killing self

A police officer walks away from a home where at least two people were found dead in Baldwin,...
A police officer walks away from a home where at least two people were found dead in Baldwin, Md., on Sunday, March 28, 2021.(AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Police say a man accused of shooting three people at a Maryland convenience store also fatally shot his parents and set his apartment on fire before he shot and killed himself.

Baltimore County police say 27-year-old Joshua Green killed two people and wounded a third at a Royal Farms store in Essex.

Detectives say he left the store and set his apartment on fire. His body was found outside the complex with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His parents were then found shot and killed in their home.

Police say all three shootings are connected and detectives aren’t looking for any additional suspects.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daiquiri Factory set to open 2nd location this Summer
Daiquiri Factory set to open 2nd location this Summer
There is a heavy police presence in the Davenport historic district.
Davenport Police investigate shots fired on Marquette St.
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
AMBER ALERT: Dolton Braiden Waters
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 8-month-old Dolton boy found
On Thursday shortly before 11 a.m,. Trooper Todd Hanneken was working in his police vehicle...
Illinois state trooper dies following car accident Thursday

Latest News

Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
George Floyd, who was Black, was declared dead on May 25, 2020, after Derek Chauvin, who is...
Trial of ex-officer charged in Floyd’s death begins; video of arrest may appear early
FILE - Dav Pilkey arrives at the premiere of "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie" in Los...
‘Captain Underpants’ book pulled for ‘passive racism’
LIVE: Opening statements in Derek Chauvin trial