QC organizations asks to “Spread the Relief” with stimulus check

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Did you get a stimulus check from the government, but really haven’t suffered financially from the pandemic? Several organizations in the Quad Cities have a suggestion: share it with those in need.

One Human Family, the Immigration Office of the Diocese of Davenport, Metrocom, NAACP, Progressive Action for the Common Good and Quad Cities Interfaith have teamed up to launch the “Spread the Relief” campaign

“The goal of the campaign is to call upon our neighbors in the Quad City area whose income and financial security have not been negatively impacted, but who will be receiving stimulus checks from the federal government, to consider donating all or part of their stimulus funds to programs and agencies that are providing assistance to those most seriously affected by the pandemic,” said Rabbi Henry Karp, co-founder of One Human Family.

The organizations are not asking you to send the funds to them. Instead, they ask you donate unneeded stimulus money directly to area agencies and programs that have been helping people in the community with food, housing and health care assistance.

You can find the list of programs and agencies at any of these websites:

· One Human Family of the QCA (www.onehumanfamilyqca.org)

· Immigration Office of the Diocese of Davenport (www.davenportdiocese.org)

· Metrocom NAACP of Davenport (www.davenportnaacp.org)

· Progressive Action for the Common Good (www.pacgqc.org)

· Quad Cities Interfaith (www.qcinterfaith.org)

