QCL Featured Artist: Lisa Mahar

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND (KWQC) -

The Quad Cities Live featured artist of the week is Lisa Mahar (check out her version of the QCL logo!). Mahar grew up in Moline and now lives and creates in Rock Island.

She is a self-taught artist who paints whimsical designs on repurposed furniture and canvas. She creates one-of-a-kind sculptures & mixed media designs out of found objects ranging from discarded scraps of metal to game pieces (she really likes dominoes!) to toys. Watch the video to learn more about her art and artistic process.

Mahar’s works are available at her website, studio, Quad City Arts gallery, and QC Crafted in downtown Davenport.

If you, or an artist you know, wants to submit work or a QCL logo, please see more information here!

