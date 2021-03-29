Rock Island Arsenal to host Round-Up Day for local delivery drivers

(KWQC) - The Rock Island Arsenal will be hosting a Round-Up Day for delivery drivers on Friday, April 2. This will begin at 7 a.m. and go until 5 p.m. at the Visitor Control Center located the Moline Gate of the Arsenal.

Officials say the event is “designed to encourage businesses and delivery drivers, Uber and Lyft drivers, grocery delivery services and other delivery services that may need access to the Arsenal for delivery or ride-sharing.”

The Visitor Control Center will extend its hours through 5 p.m. to make it easier for those to get passes good for a year. This will be for them to do business at the Arsenal.

Rock Island Arsenal officials said the Visitor Control Center will offer a set-aside window just for the service drivers to receive their one-year passes.

To expedite the process, a new visitor control access form is available on the garrison home page for U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal at this web address: https://home.army.mil/ria

