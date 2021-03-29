DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

As a way to remind viewers that QC Restaurant Week 2021 was in the homestretch, Jake Eastburn did a live broadcast from The Phoenix in downtown Davenport to feature what this eatery and martini bar has to offer. Watch the video to learn more about The Phoenix and Visit Quad Cities’ promotion QC Restaurant Week.

The Phoenix Restaurant & Bar / 111 W 2nd St / Davenport, IA / 563-323-2345 / thephoenixofdavenport@gmail.com

