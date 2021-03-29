Advertisement

Up and down temperatures this week

Warm start
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - There will be temperature swings to look forward to all week! First off, we get a nice warmup to near 70 in the Quad Cities for tomorrow afternoon.

Highs Monday will be well into the 60s near the Quad Cities.
Highs Monday will be well into the 60s near the Quad Cities.(KWQC)

This will be because strong winds are present. In fact, a Wind Advisory will be in effect from noon until 8 PM Monday.

This will lead to difficulties driving high profile vehicles.
This will lead to difficulties driving high profile vehicles.(KWQC)

With gusty winds, warm temperatures and dry vegetation, this will elevate the fire danger. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon until 8 PM Monday for a majority of the area. Avoid outdoor burning as fires can spread quickly.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the afternoon on Monday. Avoid outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the afternoon on Monday. Avoid outdoor burning.(kwqc)

After the warm day, a cold front enters Tuesday and will drop highs into the 50s.

After starting in the 40s Tuesday, a cold front will bring highs to the 50s.
After starting in the 40s Tuesday, a cold front will bring highs to the 50s.(kwqc)

Wednesday and Thursday will be the cooler days of the week with the mornings in the 20s and 30s and highs in the 40s. Friday and into Easter Weekend another warm up will be ahead and highs will be near 70 over the weekend!

How long do we have to deal with the breezy and windy conditions? Here’s a general guide:

  • MONDAY: YES! Windiest day of the week with gusts nearing 50 mph.
  • TUESDAY: NO! Winds will be near 10 mph through the afternoon.
  • WEDNESDAY: YES! Breezy conditions return and temperatures in the 40s will feel like the 30s.
  • THURSDAY: NO! Winds will be under 10 mph.
  • FRIDAY: YES! Winds will be near 15-20 mph from the south, beginning a nice warmup for the weekend.

