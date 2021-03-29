Advertisement

Windy & warm today

Extreme fire danger today
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Windy conditions will develop across our area today. Gusts will approach 45mph this afternoon and due to low humidity fire danger will be very high today as well. Thus, avoid outdoor burning today. Winds will be from the south boosting temps into the 60s and 70s across our area today. This all comes ahead of a cold front that swings through Tuesday morning. By the time the front produces showers it will be east of our area. So Tuesday is looking dry with falling temps from the upper 50s in the morning to the 40s in the afternoon. Dry and cool conditions will be seen through midweek before another surge or warm and dry air arrives for Easter weekend.

TODAY: Windy and warm. High: 69º. Wind: S 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 46°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Tumbling temps. High: 58º.

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Cooler Today
Partly to Mostly Sunny & Cooler Today
