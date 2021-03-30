Adoptable Four-Legged Friends
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -
Meet Topper! Stacey Teager from Quad City Animal Welfare Center introduces us to the “Pet of the Week”. “Topper” is a 8-years young, male cat that acts more like a kitten. This playful, lovable cat (who is a favorite among the staff!) is ready to find a new forever home. QCAWC also wants everyone to know about the upcoming “Kitten Shower” on Saturday, April 10th. See Facebook post below and spread the word......
Quad City Animal Welfare Center / 724 W. 2nd Ave. / Milan, IL / Ph. 309-787-6830 / FACEBOOK (below)
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.