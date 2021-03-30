American Red Cross Volunteers Assisting 13 People Effected By Fires

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s been a busy week for volunteers of the American Red Cross in the Quad Cities. Four separate fires impacted a total of 13 people around the Quad Cities region, including six adults and seven children. Families are getting help with financial assistance, disaster mental health and health services, and recovery planning. The fires have been in communities across the region from Galva, Illinois to New London, Iowa and Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri.

A fire can happen in as little as two minutes, so Red Cross officials encourage every family to have an escape plan. They say you should practice the escape plan with your children and routinely check your smoke detectors to make sure they are working. If you need assistance after a fire you can call the Red Cross dispatch line at 1- 844-319-6560.

