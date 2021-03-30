Advertisement

Arconic Eagle Cam: it appears there will not be a hatch this year

Eagles have left the nest at Arconic
(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) - Some disappointing news coming from the eagles nest on the Arconic plant property in the Quad Cities. Arconic reported earlier that two eggs appeared in the nest belonging to eagles named Liberty and Justice. On Tuesday, Arconic posted that it appears the eggs are not viable and will not hatch.

The nest can me monitored through a live camera and website and last week, Arconic noticed a third adult eagle harassing the eagles and encroaching on their nest. Arconic says either the eggs were damaged while fighting off the intruder, or were not viable for some other reason and the eagles have left the nest.

Arconic says it appears there will not be a hatch this year.

