Breezy and Cooler This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- A front that moved through the region this morning will continue to usher in some cloud cover and cooler air this afternoon. Look for highs reaching the 50′s as breezy winds continue out of the northwest. Expect passing clouds overnight, followed by cool sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 40′s. Readings return to the 50′s and 60′s by the end of the week, with temperatures in the 60′s and 70′s Easter weekend.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High: 58°. NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 30°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures. High: 46°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

