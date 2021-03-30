Breezy and cooler today

Gusty winds will continue this morning ahead of another cold front. This front will bring a shift in winds to the NW and cooler temps over the next few days. We will be in the 50s this afternoon with breezy NW winds, a noticeable difference from the 60s and 70s yesterday. Below normal temps in the 40s are on tap for Wednesday and Thursday. A great stretch of weather is on the way from Good Friday through Easter with lots of sun and highs in the 60s and 70s.

TODAY: Breezy and cooler. High: 58º. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 30°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler. High: 46º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.