Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner

Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two sweaters. It was stacks of cash, totaling $42,000.(Source: Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORMAN, Okla. (CNN) – What would you do if you found tens of thousands of dollars at your job?

A Goodwill employee in Oklahoma made sure it got returned to its owner.

Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two sweaters.

It was stacks of cash, totaling $42,000.

What would you do if you found $42,000? Our new store associate Andrea was in that predicament two weeks ago when she...

Posted by Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma on Friday, March 26, 2021

Instead of keeping the money, she had Goodwill track down the owner.

Lessing says she wanted her 6-year-old daughter to see the importance of honesty.

As a reward, the owner of the lost cash let Lessing keep $1,000.

Goodwill said it was one of the largest cash finds at any of its locations.

