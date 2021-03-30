Advertisement

Igor’s Bistro reopens after setbacks from COVID-19

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Halloween themed business, Igor’s Bistro is back open after closing for almost a month due to a few employees testing positive for the coronavirus.

All employees ended up making a full recovery except for a vital worker of the business, the owner.

Owner Rick Lopez has been in the hospital for a few weeks on a ventilator. His wife Kathy says he just received a tracheostomy, and he’s regaining strength everyday.

March 30, 2021 the restaurant reopened, but just its drive thru services for the time being.

“Just keep it going, Rick would be proud if we just do that, and I think we can, I know we can so I have a wonderful staff that’s going to help me. We have a lot of friends that are willing to help us and you know, I got to get this done,” said Kathy Lopez.

She says reopening the business will help keep a steady stream of income and pay for her husbands healthcare.

Lopez says many friends, family, and loyal customers have been reaching out to show their support.

“I would just say come on in guys, were back I know their itching to get there we appreciate your patience we appreciate their loyalty number one, you know its a family, it’s not just loyal customers, their not just loyal customers to us, their family,” said Lopez.

Igor’s Bistro is open Tuesday-Friday 6am-7pm, Saturday 7am-7pm and Sunday 7am-2pm.

