Iowa’s Lee, Minnesota’s Steveson share wrestling’s top award

Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, takes on Arizona State's Brandon Courtney during their 125-pound match...
Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, takes on Arizona State's Brandon Courtney during their 125-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships Saturday, March 20, 2021, in St. Louis.(Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By the Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa’s Spencer Lee and Minnesota’s Gable Steveson have been named winners of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the most dominant college wrestlers in 2020-21.

It marks the second time in the award’s 26-year history that two wrestlers shared the honor.

Lee won the Hodge last year and last week he became a three-time NCAA champion at 125 pounds. Steveson won his first heavyweight national title.

The winner of the award is determined by fan vote and a committee made up of past winners, retired coaches and select media.

correction: An earlier version of this story claimed that this was the first time in the award's history that it had been given to two recipients. This was in error; the award was shared by Nick Ackerman of Simpson College and Cael Sanderson of Iowa State in 2001.

