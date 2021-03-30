Moline-Coal Valley teacher on administrative leave following ‘certain allegations’

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Tuesday announced they are investigating a personnel incident.

“The Moline-Coal Valley School District is aware of certain allegations made against a high school teacher,” officials said in the statement. “As a result, this teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave, Monday, November 9th. The district received the results of the completed criminal investigation by the Moline Police Department on or about Tuesday, March 9th and is now in the process of completing the district’s side of the investigation.”

District officials say they have and will continue to “keep the safety of our students” as their number on priority.

