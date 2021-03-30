QC police departments launch police simulator open to the public

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - If you have ever wondered what it’s like to be a police officer, well, there’s a new simulator in the QC called the Milo Force Range Simulator which is free and open to the public to allow them to simulate scenarios like traffic stops or active shooter situations.

“The entire idea of making a life and death decision in a matter of split seconds can’t be explained by words, they have to be able to experience it themselves to fully understand and grasp the idea of what it is an officer faces out on the streets on a daily basis,” Blue Grass Police Chief Garrett Jahns said, “So we’re hoping that they come here and are able to experience that and actually put themselves in our shoes.”

The simulator currently resides in Blue Grass but will move to the Eldrige police department for the month of April. Eldrige PD will release information on how to sign up for the simulator once it is set up.

Jahns said the simulator is meant to create a dialogue in the community.

“Whether they are pro-law enforcement or not it gives an idea or it gives us an opportunity to have a conversation,” Jahns said, “It opens the door for conversation and companionship at the end of the day where they get to know who we are, you know, we’re humans too.”

