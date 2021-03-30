Advertisement

Quad City girls travel hockey team wins Midwest Championship

By Joey Donia
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Ice Eagles girls 10U travel hockey team just won the Midwest Hockey League championship for 2020-2021. This was the inaugural season for all girls hockey in the MHL. The Ice Eagles competed against teams from Iowa City, Kansas City, and Omaha. The Quad City hockey association is in only its second year including all girls hockey. For more information on how youth can learn how to play hockey just click here.

