Rock Island County expands vaccine eligibility

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois residents 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Rock Island County at the Camden Centre clinic in Milan. Illinois’ Department of Public Health granted local health departments the authority to expand vaccination efforts to include more people.

Both Scott and Rock Island Counties saw increases in positivity rates especially in younger demographics following the St. Patrick’s holiday and spring break.

“The average age has fallen into the 30s,” said Amy Thoreson, the Interim Director for the Scott County Health Department as she described the recent uptick in positive cases. “The good news is usually younger people are not as impacted ,from a medical perspective, but the bad news is they can still spread that to family and friends who are in those more at-risk populations.”

Due to the increase in cases among younger people, the Rock Island Health Department is expanding eligibility to Illinois residents 16 and up starting immediately.

“With this expansion, we are trying to curb a recent rise in infections in Rock Island County by getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are able to vaccinate thousands every week with the help of the National Guard.”

“We’ve been monitoring a pretty serious uptick in cases, and the average age on Friday was 30,” said Janet Hill, the Chief Operating Officer for the Rock Island County Health Department, " We just need to make sure that people who are younger and who have not had the opportunity to get the vaccine that we get them vaccinated.”

For 19-year-old Rob Stanislawski, his freshman year at Augustana College wasn’t exactly what he imagined, but he’s made the most of it and said he’s been looking forward to receiving the vaccine.

“It’s been a little rough with having to go out and, like, meet people, so definitely getting the vaccine it’s gonna give me that freedom to at least, still wearing the mask obviously, but it definitely lowers the risk of like worrying about it and so that’ll definitely be nice now, in a fraternity, so it’ll definitely be nice,” Stanislowski said.

With eligibility expanding at the vaccination clinic in Milan, opportunities are opening up for more people.

“I’m one step closer to the true experience I’ve been missing out on,” Stanislawski said.

“By you taking this proactive step and getting your vaccination, along with wearing your mask, social distancing and washing their hands. This is how we’re going to stop the transmission of the virus,” Hill said.

Reminders for those planning to register for a vaccine appointment:

“Pfizer is authorized for residents 16 and older; Moderna and Johnson & Johnson can be given to those 18 and older. The type of vaccine that will be given is listed on the clinic registration link.

Health officials also urge patients to eat something and drink water before coming to the clinic. Having a meal before the vaccine could help those with a history of fainting, and water prevents dehydration.”

-Rock Island County Health Department

You can register for a future vaccine clinic through the health department’s website.

