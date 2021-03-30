Advertisement

Tennessee flood deaths rise to 6 with more rain coming

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee emergency officials say a sixth person died in flash flooding over the weekend, and four of the six deaths involved cars.

A vehicle driven by Donna Adams was swept into Big Creek in Hawkins County on Sunday afternoon.

More than 250 miles to the west, a man died after driving onto a flooded road in Ashland City.

In nearby Nashville, one man was found dead in a submerged car and a second man died after exiting a car stuck in floodwaters. Two other Nashville victims were found near a homeless camp.

With more rain expected Tuesday, the National Weather Service is warning that more flooding is likely.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
The importance of being money-smart with stimulus payments
QC organizations ask to “Spread the Relief” with stimulus check
FILE - Dav Pilkey arrives at the premiere of "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie" in Los...
‘Captain Underpants’ spin-off pulled for ‘passive racism’
Outdoors industry face inventory setbacks heading into warmer weather months
Outdoors industry faces inventory setbacks heading into warmer weather months
Police say they are looking for 56-year-old Christopher S. Wall of Galesburg. Police say he is...
Man wanted on domestic battery charges in Galesburg

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Germany to restrict AstraZeneca use for people under 60 over clots
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
Two people have been arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges in Lee County, Iowa....
Two arrested on possession of drug charges in Lee County, Iowa
Signs, floral bouquets and tributes stand along side a police cruiser parked in front of the...
LIVE: Service honors Colorado officer killed in mass shooting
Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd begins with showing jurors video of his final...
LIVE: Witness: Officer in Floyd case gave onlookers a ‘cold’ stare