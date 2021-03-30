Two arrested on possession of drug charges in Lee County, Iowa

LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people have been arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges in Lee County, Iowa.

Officials with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force arrested a man and woman, both from Burlington on March 26.

According to officials, 45-year-old Travis Young was arrested near the intersection fo Business Highway 61/203rd Street near Fort Madison, Iowa. Young was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, drug tax stamp violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials also announced the arrest of 31-year-old Amanda Minuete. Minuete is charged with possession of a controlled substance - marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested in the same area as Young.

Their arrests came from a traffic stop that was done by a deputy with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office during patrol.

Drugs could be seen in the vehicle according to police and the Lee County Narcotics Task Force was called to assist in furthering the investigation.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County Attorney’s Office, assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.

