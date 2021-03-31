Argrow’s House Easter Baskets Delivered

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

PSL is so honored to be able to introduce viewers to some really cute Easter baskets that will not only delight recipients, but the sales of these holiday gifts can literally change lives.

Dr. Kit Evans-Ford from Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope returns to the show to show off various Easter baskets gift sets---perfect for the girl, boy, or adult female on your shopping list. The price for each basket (filled with goodies!) is JUST $20!!! And you can have SAME DAY DELIVERY OF the baskets! This offer for orders/delivery is good through Saturday, April 3rd. Watch the segment to see all the baskets available and learn more about the mission of the non-profit.

Argrow’s House / PO Box 3812 / Davenport, Iowa 52808 / Call: 563-528-0892

Need an Easter gift for a little boy? Argrow's House Boys Easter Basket includes Argrow’s egg shaped citrus and... Posted by Argrow's House on Saturday, March 27, 2021

Argrow's House Girls Easter Basket (none)

In case you are not familiar with this important non-profit, Argrow’s House is a safe space in the Greater Quad Cities Region where free services are offered daily for women healing from violence and abuse. Argrow’s House is also a bath and body business where women healing from abuse create beautiful bath products that provide a living wage for themselves in a safe space that celebrates who they are.

