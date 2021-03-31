Advertisement

Available vaccination appointments at Cottage Clinics for April 2nd

Can be scheduled over the phone
The clinic will be administering the Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The clinic will be administering the Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - Cottage Clinics in Galesburg has 400 available appointment slots for their upcoming Covid-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, April 2nd.

In a release, the hospital said, if you are a Cottage patient or live in Knox County and meet the current requirements; a senior, essential worker, or all those with a medical complication, you will be scheduled for the vaccination.

For all others simply call and leave your name and number to be added to the waitlist. If all 400 appointments are not filled, the clinic will begin scheduling those waitlisted. Call 309-343-7130 to schedule.

No walk-ins will be accepted. The Moderna vaccine will be administered at this clinic.

