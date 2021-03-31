Advertisement

Colder and windy

Frosty start Thursday morning?
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- To end March and start April, there will be colder temperatures present. Windy conditions will continue through this afternoon and high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s will feel like the low 30s. There will be a few passing clouds that could even give a sprinkle or flurry this afternoon. There will be dry and improving conditions for Friday and into Easter weekend. Warmer mornings are ahead as we get into the weekend. Easter will be the best of them all with highs in the 70s.

TODAY: Colder with a few sprinkles or flurries. High: 42º. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 24°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler. High: 45º. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

