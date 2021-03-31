Colder with a few flurries or sprinkles possible

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Much colder conditions will settle in for the last day of March and first day of April. Highs today will be in the 30s and 40s and we may even see a few sprinkles or flurries this afternoon as clouds pass through. Overall though, our forecast is looking dry for the rest of this week. Temps will climb from the 40s on Thursday to the 50s on Friday, 60s on Saturday and 70s by Easter Sunday. Milder than normal temperatures look to stick around into early next week as well.

TODAY: Colder with a few sprinkles or flurries. High: 42º. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 24°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler. High: 45º.

