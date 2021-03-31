Advertisement

Davenport police to hold press conference Wednesday following remains found in DeWitt

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - NOTE: You can watch the press conference live on the video player above.

Police in Davenport will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon with an update on the human remains found in DeWitt last week.

Officials with the city say they are expected to hold the conference at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Last week officials in Clinton County announced human remains were found in DeWitt near 270th Avenue.

The remains were found by local residents who were in the area to fish when they found the remains and immediately contacted law enforcement.

TV6 will be at the press conference and will provide the stream on air and online. You can view that in the player above once it has started.

