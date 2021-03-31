DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

SAL Family & Community Services (SAL), (home to Skip-A-Long Child Development Services), is embarking on a major new initiative intended to transform the lives of low income expectant families and children through four years of age. Through the implementation of the first and only Early Head Start Child Care Partnership Program (EHS CCP) serving the Illinois-Quad Cities, SAL continues its deep commitment to further the Quad Cities’ regional vision of cultivating a community that is both equitable and inclusive.

The program is made possible thanks to a new, annual $3.8 million grant from the United States Department of Health and Human Services, and is the result of a bipartisan effort to increase access to early childhood education providers while also making transformative investments in children and families.

The PSL guest is Marcy Mendenhall, president and CEO of SAL. She elaborates on this new partnership and how it will provide comprehensive, relationship-based services to infants and toddlers, as well as low-income pregnant mothers and their families living in Henry, Mercer, and Rock Island Counties, Illinois. These services include year-round, individualized child care and early childhood services and family support including nutritional counseling, referrals to food assistance, oral health care, mental health services, substance abuse prevention and treatment, referrals to emergency shelter or transitional housing, and home-based prenatal and postpartum services.

SAL Family & Community Services (SAL) /1 Montgomery Drive Suite #30 / Moline, IL / Phone: (309) 764-3724

