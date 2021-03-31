Advertisement

Family of Breasia releases statement, says they will ‘fight for justice’

Officials with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shared a statement from Breasia’s mom following the news of her remains being found.(Courtesy: Davenport Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shared a statement from Breasia’s mom following the news of her remains being found.

In the Facebook post, officials say Breasia’s mom, Aishia Lankford, asked the center to release the family’s statement.

“Words cannot describe the heartache and emptiness that we feel now that police have confirmed the remains located in DeWitt, Iowa are Breasia. Our love for Breasia has gotten us through the past nine months and will continue to see us through as we fight for justice. We want to thank the community, law enforcement, friends and family who have put in countless hours to help bring Bree home. We ask for privacy as we grieve the loss of our daughter, sister and friend. Our focus will now be on seeking answers to what happened on the night she was last seen.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

