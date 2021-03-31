First Central State Bank Holding Multiple Shred Events

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -First Central State Bank will host several shred events during the month of April.

The shred days will be held on-site at various First Central Bank sites around the area. The service for secure documents is provided for free and is open to everyone. Attendees are asked not to bring more than five boxes of documents to be shredded. Anything over that amount will be shredded at the discretion of organizers.

The shred events will be held April 23 and April 30. All events will be held at First Central State Bank locations.

On April 23, shredding will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. in DeWitt, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Eldridge, and from 2 to 4 p.m. in LeClaire.

On April 30, the events will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. in Goose Lake and from noon to 2 p.m. in Clinton at the Lincoln Way location.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.