Frosty Start Thursday Morning?

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Fairly quiet weather expected for this evening, with clouds clearing out overnight. Temperatures will be chilly, with lows dipping into the 20′s. If you have any plants or tender vegetation, make sure they are covered and protected. Sunshine returns to the weather picture Thursday as high pressure builds into the region. Readings will remain cool, only reaching the 40′s. Look for a series of warm sunny days and milder nights heading into the Easter weekend, with highs in the 60′s and 70′s. Rain chances return Monday.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds and possibly sprinkles, followed by clearing skies overnight. Low: 24°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cool sunshine. High: 45°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and milder. High: 60°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.