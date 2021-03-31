Advertisement

Frosty Start Thursday Morning?

Sunshine and warmth return for the holiday weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Fairly quiet weather expected for this evening, with clouds clearing out overnight. Temperatures will be chilly, with lows dipping into the 20′s. If you have any plants or tender vegetation, make sure they are covered and protected. Sunshine returns to the weather picture Thursday as high pressure builds into the region. Readings will remain cool, only reaching the 40′s. Look for a series of warm sunny days and milder nights heading into the Easter weekend, with highs in the 60′s and 70′s. Rain chances return Monday.

TONIGHT:  Evening clouds and possibly sprinkles, followed by clearing skies overnight.  Low:  24°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY:  Cool sunshine. High: 45°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:  Sunny and milder. High:  60°.

