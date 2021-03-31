Advertisement

Illinois reports 2,592 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths Wednesday

COVID-19 in Illinois
COVID-19 in Illinois(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 2,592 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,244,585 cases and 21,301 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 1,413 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 294 were in the ICU and 123 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 3.3%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 3.9%.

IDPH also reported that 5,801,871 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide, and 2,161,302 people, nearly 17% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 109,358 doses.  On Tuesday, 137,445 doses were reportedly administered in Illinois.

IDPH said that while 70% of Illinois residents 65 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, not all of the metrics needed to advance to the Bridge Phase and on to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan have been met. 

The number of people being admitted to the hospital in Illinois due to COVID-19 continues to increase.  As long as new hospital admissions continue to rise, the state will not advance, IDPH said. 

The number of cases of COVID-19 has seen an increasing trend as well.  IDPH continued to urge all residents to continue to mask up, socially distance, and avoid crowds to reduce transmission and bring the metrics back in line to transition to the Bridge Phase.

