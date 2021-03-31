Iowa District Court overrules Scott County panel vote, Maxwell can hold dual positions

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Almost two weeks ago, the Scott County Auditor panel voted against John Maxwell’s ability to continue serving as a county supervisor while also being on the North Scott school board.

On Monday, March 29th, the Iowa District Court of Scott County formally disagreed and washed that panel’s vote away.

John Maxwell is now free to serve in the capacity of both North Scott’s school board and as a county supervisor in Scott County, going against a 2-1 vote earlier in March from the Scott County Auditor board where the vote determined that Maxwell could not continue to serve as a county supervisor while in his new role. Maxwell has been serving as county supervisor since he was elected in 2018.

The court ultimately ruled in favor of John Maxwell, reversing the panel’s decision to vacate Maxwell’s seat.

