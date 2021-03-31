Advertisement

Iowa reports 517 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths over 24 hours

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 517 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 350,841 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,729 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate was 4.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate was 4.4%.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will give a briefing at 11 a.m. on COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday:

  • Individuals tested: 1,637,368 (4,444,567 total tests)
  • Individuals recovered: 332,970
  • Individuals hospitalized: 191, fives less than Tuesday.
  • Individuals admitted over the last 24 hours: 39
  • Individuals in ICU: 191
  • Individuals on a ventilator: 11

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,433,504 doses of COVID-19 have been administered to Iowa residents across the state. According to the state’s website, 900,645 Iowans, or 28.55% of the population, had received at least one vaccine dose, while 566,989 Iowans, or 17.97% of the population, had been fully vaccinated.

The data will be updated Wednesday afternoon. Check back for updates.

